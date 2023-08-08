OZARK-A Dale County man in Dale County Jail on $1,774,000 bond since 2019 pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography Monday.

Daniel Gilley, 35, received a 22-year prison sentence from Thirty-third Judicial Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford after pleading guilty to the two Class A Felony charges.

Originally from Dale County, Gilley, who was living in Rogersville, was arrested by the Dale County Sheriff’s Deputies while he was visiting Dale County in August 2019 on four charges of the production of pornography with a minor, and three charges of possession of porn material of a minor. The charges involved films Gilley produced of himself and a female under the age of 17 performing sexual acts.

As part of the plea agreement, Gilley acknowledges that he will be a registered sex offender required to comply with all Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act laws.

“Based on the statute and current Alabama law, Gilley will not receive good time or parole consideration,” said Thirty-third Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams. “Under Alabama law involving a sex crime against a child under 12, Gilley is not eligible for parole, and therefore will serve 22 full years in prison,” Adams said. “Alabama has some of the toughest penalties for those that used to abuse children.

“This investigation covered multiple jurisdictions and those officers worked very hard,” Adams said, commending Caroline Jackson with the Dale county Sheriff’s Office, Steve Sanders with SBI and Heather Whelan-Holt with the FBI.

Dale County Sherriff Mason Bynum echoed Adams' praise of the investigators. "I applaud Lt. Caroline Jackson and her team, along with our state and federal partners who aggressively go after those who choose to prey on our children," Bynum said. "This is another example of us delivering on our promise to stand up for and protect our most valuable resource, which is our children."

“By entering this plea agreement, the victim in this case does not have to come to court, and we do take that into consideration when trying to negotiate a settlement,” Adams added. “However, there's really no real proper penalty for abusing a child.”