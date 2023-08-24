A Houston County grand jury indicted a Dothan homebuilder on 29 counts of mortgage fraud last week, according to court records.

In March, Ryan Jay Kriser, and his office manager, Shelley Lynn Brown, both of Dothan, were arrested following a year-long fraud investigation conducted by the Houston County Sheriff's Office. Brown is also facing 29 counts of mortgage fraud and 33 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

According to Houston County Sheriff's Cpl. Brandon Barnes, an investigation was launched into Kriser Homes South in March 2022 after a homeowner presented a certificate of occupancy from Houston County to Dothan Utilities. However, the county doesn't issue those certificates.

Barnes said throughout the investigation, several other documents including building permits, sewage inspections, and termite bond records were found to be fraudulent and forged.

While no homeowners were affected by the alleged fraud, three mortgage companies and a pest control company were impacted.

Kriser is represented by attorney Dustin Fowler. Court documents show Houston County Circuit Judge R. Todd Derrick has scheduled Kriser's trial to start on Monday, Dec. 4.