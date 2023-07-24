A Dothan man was arrested after he kidnapped his girlfriend and assaulted her with a pistol, according to police.

Tarrence Lee Wright, 31, of Dothan, was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree domestic violence, and one of count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. He is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

On Sunday, July 23, a concerned person contacted the Dothan Police Department and reported that a female family member was unaccounted for, and last seen with her boyfriend, later identified as Wright.

When officers arrived at the victim’s residence on West Selma Street, nobody came to do the door. However, officers noticed several things that led them to believe a physical altercation took place.

According to Dothan Police, officers eventually got in contact with the victim via phone, but she was in distress and couldn’t tell them her location.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the victim’s home, and investigators managed to locate Wright and a pistol inside of the house.

The victim told investigators that Wright had beaten her with a pistol, causing several facial injuries and contusions are on head. She also stated that Wright wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence, answer the door, or tell others of her location.

The victim was treated for her minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.