A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly robbed a local business and assaulted an employee, according to police.

Lorenzo Gregory Fortenberry, 38, of Dothan, is charged one with count of third-degree robbery. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to Dothan Police, on Wednesday, August 9, at around 9:30 p.m., officers rushed to the 300 block of Columbia Highway after receiving reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the suspect, later identified as Fortenberry, attempted to leave without paying for merchandise. When an employee tried to intervene, Fortenberry assaulted the worker and fled.

Using video footage, officers identified Fortenberry as the suspect, and a lookout was issued for him. Later that night, Fortenberry was found and taken into custody without incident.

The employee was not injured in the incident.