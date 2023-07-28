A Dothan man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly shot his girlfriend during an argument, according to police.

Clint Edward Browning, 45, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree domestic violence. He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

On Friday, at around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital after a gunshot victim arrived there in a personal vehicle.

According to Dothan Police, the female victim sustained an injury to the head and was conscious, alert, and talking before being taken into surgery.

The victim's boyfriend, later identified as Browning, was taken into custody shortly after it was discovered in the investigation that he was responsible for the injury that occurred during an argument between the two in the 1300 block of Coe Dairy Road.