A Dothan man was arrested late last week after he allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife following an argument, according to police.

Davonta Bryson McCree, 23, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree assault. His bond was set at $60,000.

On Friday, Sep. 8, at around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Chinook Street after receiving reports of an edged weapon assault.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a victim in the yard of a residence bleeding from lacerations on the face, forearm, and abdomen.

According to Dothan Police, it was determined the victim and the suspect, later identified as McCree, were involved in a verbal altercation, during which McCree retrieved a steak knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

McCree fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was later located walking down the street with the knife and taken into the custody.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.