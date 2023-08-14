A Dothan man was arrested late last week after he allegedly left a store without paying for merchandise and assaulted an employee who tried to intervene.

Jonathan Gregory Gunter, 37, of Dothan, is charged with one count of third-degree robbery. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to Dothan Police, on Friday, August 11, at around 11:00 p.m., officers rushed to the 1900 block of South Oates Street after receiving reports of a strong-arm robbery at a local business.

Upon arrival, an employee told officers that the suspect, later identified as Gunter, entered the business and started hiding merchandise in his clothing. The employee attempted to stop the suspect both inside and outside of the business, but Gunter assaulted the worker and fled on foot.

Officials said by using a K-9, Gunter was located in the bushes behind the building and taken into custody.

The employee was not injured in the incident.