A Dothan man was arrested late last week after he allegedly broke into a storage unit and assaulted two individuals who attempted to intervene, according to police.

Daryl Connacious Buggs, 45, of Dothan, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary, and one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $40,000.

According to Dothan Police, on Thursday, July 20, officers responded to the 2100 block of Denton Road after receiving reports of an assault and burglary.

Upon arrival, the suspect, later identified as Buggs, was located and detained for investigative purposes. During the investigation, it was determined that Buggs stole items from a storage unit and vehicle, and when he was confronted, he used a lock from the storage unit to beat them.