A Dothan man was charged with escape after he broke out of a patrol vehicle shortly after being arrested, according to police.

Cavasia Rashuade Adams, 24, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree escape, and destruction of state property. He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

On Sunday, July 30, officers responded to the 2600 block of Robindale Circle after receiving a domestic violence call. The suspect, later identified as Adams, was located on Chickasaw Street and taken into custody.

According to Dothan Police, while Adams was in the back of the patrol car, he managed to maneuver his way out of the vehicle and escape still in handcuffs, leaving minor damage to the interior of the patrol car.

After a brief foot pursuit, Adams was recaptured by law enforcement and transported to the Dothan City Jail.