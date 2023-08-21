A Dothan man was arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting over the weekend, according to police.

Arthur Lee Wilson Jr., 53, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of receiving stolen property in the death of his roommate, Keith Atkins, 61, of Dothan. Wilson's total bond is over $1.5 million.

According to Dothan Police, on Sunday, August 20, at around 5:05 p.m., law enforcement officials rushed to the 800 block of South Appletree Street after the Dothan Houston County 911 Center received a report that someone had been shot.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the victim, identified as Atkins, lying in the front yard of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. Atkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Wilson, and Atkins were roommates and got into a physical altercation. When the altercation ended, Wilson allegedly began firing a gun at Atkins, striking him in the head.

After the shooting, several search warrants were conducted, and various firearms, including two stolen ones, were discovered in Wilson's bedroom. Of the weapons located, one is believed to have been used in the shooting.

Multiple people were detained at the scene for questioning before Wilson was taken into custody. It is currently unknown what led up to the altercation and shooting as police are still investigating.