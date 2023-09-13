A Dothan man was killed late Tuesday night after he was shot while driving on a city street, according to police.

On Sept. 12, at around 10:30 p.m., officers rushed to an area between Denton and Murray Roads after receiving reports of a single vehicle accident with critical injuries.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, Zion Brown, 22, of Dothan, had sustained a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Dothan Police, Brown's vehicle was traveling on Denton Road when an unidentified suspect fired multiple shots, one of which fatally wounded Brown.

Brown's vehicle left the roadway and traveled through a vacant lot before coming to a rest on Murray Road.

Currently, no suspects have been named. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.