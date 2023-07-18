A Dothan man who pleaded guilty to transporting methamphetamine in Florida has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

“Our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners work tirelessly to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” Jason Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, said in a press release. “We will continue to support their efforts to investigate and vigorously prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

Curtis Tyron Vickers’ sentence addresses the charge of possession with intent to distribute.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Vickers, 35, of Dothan, was transporting about 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine through Calhoun County for distribution.

Working in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Vickers, and during the stop, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies located methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Vickers’ vehicle.

Coody said Vickers, who was on probation at the time of the offense, qualified for enhanced sentencing as a career offender due to prior convictions for unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and sale or delivery of controlled substance.

Following his release from prison, Vickers is subjected to five years of supervised release.