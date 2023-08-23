A Dothan man will spend the next two decades behind bars after pleading guilty for a shooting four years ago that left a man and an unborn child dead.

Willie Blackmon, 22, of Dothan, was charged with multiple counts of capital murder. However, he pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to 22 years in prison by Houston County Circuit Judge R. Todd Derrick on Tuesday.

In May 2019, Blackmon was arrested for a shooting that killed Shaun Bernard Callins, 35, of Dothan, and wounded Kenisha Lashea Lee, who was six months pregnant.

According to Dothan Police, Blackmon, along with three other suspects, forced their way into a residence in the 400 block of Florida Avenue in an attempt to commit a robbery. Once inside, they began shooting at the victims, identified as Callins and Lee, striking them numerous times.

Callins was pronounced dead at Southeast Health, while Lee was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida in critical condition. While at the hospital, the baby was delivered in an emergency C-section and placed on life support before passing away.

Court records show Kaleb Tubbs, of Dothan, was dropped from the case in 2021, and Carlos Lindsey, of Opp, pleaded guilty. The last suspect, David Key, of Abbeville, is expected to go on trial later this year.