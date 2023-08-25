A Dothan mother was arrested and charged with capital murder after her newborn infant's body was discovered in a trash compactor, according to police.

"This story is absolutely shocking," Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said. "In 27 years of law enforcement, I've never even heard of something as horrific as this. It shock's the mind; it shock's the soul."

Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of capital murder. She is currently being held in the Dothan City Jail with no bond.

According to Dothan Police, a woman, later identified as Williams, arrived at Southeast Health Thursday morning and told an employee she was looking to find a child that she had left at the hospital on Aug. 13.

Williams' family wasn't aware she had given birth until earlier this week and was concerned for the child's safety.

"She stated that she had a child and dropped it off at the medical center with a red-headed nurse," Benny said. "The family wanted to make sure the child was good and bring the child back into the family."

Investigators determined that Williams did give birth at her home on that date, however, there was no record of her ever going to the hospital and dropping the child off.

Benny said a few hours after she gave birth, Williams wrapped the live child in a blanket, drove to an apartment complex in Dothan, and placed him in a trash compactor at the back of the property.

Williams has no connection to the apartment complex, and it's currently unknown why she chose that location.

The body was recovered at the Dothan landfill and transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics to confirm the remains found were the that of Williams' baby.

Benny said Williams admitted to investigators that she didn't want the child.

"It's just incredible to even believe because she knew she can take a newborn to the hospital and drop it off," Benny said. "In Alabama law, there is a no questions asked policy. They passed this law to prevent things like this, but she chose not to do that."

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman praised the Dothan Police Department for its hard work on this case.

"I want to thank Chief Benny and the entire Dothan Police Department," Goodman said. "The details of this case are horrific, but investigators worked quick and diligently given the circumstances of this crime. They did their job well, and that's why we were able to make this arrest. I couldn't ask for a better department to work with."