A Dothan nurse was arrested earlier this week after a grand jury indicted her over two years ago for allegedly stealing pain pills meant for patients.

According to court documents, in March 2020, April Marie Norris, of Pansey, picked up a prescription of oxycodone from Southeast Medicine Shop in Dothan for her patient, but instead kept the drug for herself.

In April 2021, a Houston County grand jury indicted Norris on 10 counts of possession of drugs by fraud. It is currently unknown why it took more than two years to arrest her.

Norris was taken into custody and booked into the Houston County Jail on Monday, Aug. 7. She was released a day later after posting a $3,000 cash bond.

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Board of Nursing website still has her listed as a registered nurse.