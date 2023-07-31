The Dothan Police Department is searching for a suspect after shots were fired in an area on Arlington Avenue late last week.

On Friday, July 28, at around 7:25 p.m., officers rushed to the 800 block of Arlington Avenue after receiving reports of a firearm assault.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who was sitting in a vehicle at the time shots were fired. The man was transported to an area hospital and was believed to have been shot in the back and neck area.

According to Dothan Police, while the victim was receiving medical attention, it was determined the injuries were metal fragment wounds as opposed to gunshot wounds. The victim's injuries were minor, and he's expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said no motive or suspect has been identified at this time. However, officers are searching for a blue passenger car that was last seen traveling north on South Edgewood Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or 334-793-7000.