A Dothan woman was arrested after she allegedly abused a young child, according to police.

Aneka Cloresse Knight, 25, of Dothan, is charged with one count of willful abuse of a child. Her bond was set at $15,000.

According to Dothan Police, on July 31, the department received a report of a child under the age of 12 possibly being abused.

An investigation into the allegations was immediately launched, and as a result of it, Knight was taken into custody.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released.