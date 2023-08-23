A Dothan mother was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly abused her child, according to police.

Quiana Celeste Brantley, 29, of Dothan, is charged with one count of willful abuse of a child. She was booked into the Dothan City Jail on a $15,000 bond.

On Thursday, May 25, the Dothan Police Department received a report about possible child abuse after a child under the age 12 was brought to a local doctor's office with injuries.

According to Dothan Police, due to the type injuries, the child was taken to an area hospital, where it was determined that the child had sustained several injuries in the past that were not life threatening.

After a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for Brantley, and she was taken into custody. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further details will be released.