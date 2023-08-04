A Dothan woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly recorded herself having sex with a dog, according to police.

Allenia Rebecca Danielle Crittenden, 35, of Dothan, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, three counts of bestality, and one count of filing a false police report. She was booked in the Dothan City Jail with a $39,000 bond.

According to Dothan Police, an investigation into Crittenden was launched after officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During the investigation, members of the Dothan Police Department's Special Investigation Unit obtained digital evidence that showed Crittenden had a video file containing child sexual assault material, and videos of her having sex with a dog. Additional electronic and recording devices were seized from the residence to be analyzed.

The canine depicted in the videos is in good health and will remain with Dothan Animal Services until legal proceedings are filed.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.