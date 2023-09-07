A Dothan woman is custody after allegedly assaulting two elderly residents and taking their vehicle without permission.

Amanda Faith Reeves is charged with two counts of second-degree elder abuse and one count of first-degree theft of property. Her bond is set at $150,000.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, Dothan Police officers responded to the 500 block of Mustang Drive on an assault report. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect, Reeves, was involved in a verbal altercation inside the residence. The homeowner attempted to stop the altercation and during the process was assaulted by Reeves.

Another homeowner arrived and shortly thereafter was assaulted by Reeves as well. Reeves then took the homeowner’s vehicle without permission and left the scene. A short time later, Reeves returned the vehicle. During the altercation, Reeves took a walking cane from one of the victims and vandalized the victim’s vehicle with it. Both victims were evaluated by Dothan Fire and Rescue at the residence for a minor injury that each of them received.

Reeves was at the scene when officers arrived but was uncooperative. She was taken into custody without incident.