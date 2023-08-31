ELBA -- The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to investigate the credibility of a threat to Elba High School Thursday morning.

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said that at 9:09 Thursday morning, Coffee County 911 received a call of a possible threat to Elba High School.

“Per protocols. both the high school and the elementary schools were placed in lockdown and multiple law enforcement and medical agencies responded to the school including the Elba Police, Coffee County Sheriff's Office, EMA, State Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,” Brown said.

By 12:12 p.m., the high school had been completely searched and cleared and both schools released from lockdown, Brown said, adding that the CCSO is increasing patrols in the area to supplement efforts of the School Resource Officer.

“Multiple agencies are working with the Sheriff's Office to determine the credibility of the threat and locate the subject making these threats and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Brown said.