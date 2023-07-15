ENTERPRISE-After a day-long search by multiple law enforcement agencies, Shannon Scott Anthony, 40, is in Coffee County Jail on no bond after being taken into custody in Enterprise at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Anthony, 40, had eluded officers who responded to a 4 a.m. Friday report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise Police Department’s Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said.

When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered two men fighting. During the altercation, Anthony ran back into the residence and threatened officers with a firearm. Officers were able to get the victim and two other occupants of the residence to safety before Anthony barricaded himself inside.

Haglund said police entered the home at 9:30 a.m. and discovered that Anthony had fled.

Tracking dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections and a Dale County Sheriff’s Department helicopter joined in the search and at 12:38 p.m., members of the search team located Anthony hiding in an abandoned pickup truck in the woods behind the Mitchell Dodge dealership on Boll Weevil Circle.

Haglund said Anthony was armed and barricaded himself in the truck. “After multiple hours of negotiation with the suspect, he finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident,” Haglund said.

Anthony is charged with second-degree burglary, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, and two counts of menacing.

“We would like to thank the ALEA, ALEA SWAT Team, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, ATF, Enterprise Rescue, and Alabama Department of Corrections for their assistance in apprehending this individual,” Haglund said. “We would also like to thank the staff of Mitchell Dodge for their support during this incident.”