GENEVA — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of cigarettes from two Geneva gas stations, according to police.

Elbert Keathley of Middleburg, Florida, is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property. He is currently being held in the Geneva County Jail.

On Thursday, July 13, Geneva Police responded to the Stop-N-Go on East Town Avenue and the Super C on West Magnolia Avenue after receiving reports of a possible burglary at both locations.

Upon arrival, officers discovered glass had been broken in both front doors, and a large amount of cigarettes had been taken. Evidence and surveillance video was collected from both stores.

According to Geneva Police, later on that day, the Brantley Police Department performed a traffic stop and discovered the driver, later identified as Keathley, was in possession of several cigarette cartons.

After an investigation, Geneva Police were contacted and found that Keathley's vehicle matched a vehicle seen on surveillance footage.

Investigators from the Geneva Police Department and the Geneva County Sheriff's Office traveled to Brantley and confirmed that the cigarettes Keathley had in his possession had City of Geneva tax stamps.

From there, Keathley was interviewed and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added.