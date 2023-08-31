A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to leave a business without paying for merchandise, according to police.

William Edward Blizzard, 30, of Panama City Beach, Florida, is charged with one count of third-degree robbery. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to Dothan Police, officers rushed to the 3000 block of South Oates Street after receiving reports of a theft at a local business.

Upon arrival, officials learned that the suspect, later identified as Blizzard, tried to leave the business without paying for an item. When an employee attempted to intervene, Blizzard began a physical altercation before being taken into custody without incident.