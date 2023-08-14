A Florida man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing RVs in Houston County and several other states.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, a judge handed down a 54-month prison sentence to Yanquiel Lazaro Garcia-Carrera, 34, of West Palm Beach, Florida. Garcia-Carrera is also subjected to three years of supervised release and must pay over $70,000 in restitution.

According to the Department of Justice, Garcia-Carrera and two others stole several RVs from dealerships at night and transported them back to Florida.

Officials said between February 2019 and July 2020, at least 20 thefts occurred at dealerships in Houston County, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Garcia-Carrera's accomplices -- Yohannys Riquenes-Diaz, 46, of West Palm Beach, and Taylon Batista-Garcia, 37, of Margate, Florida -- were sentenced by a judge in May of this year. Riquenes-Diaz received a 37-month sentence while Batista-Garcia got 26 months.

The FBI and the Dothan Police Department investigated this case, with assistance from numerous state and local law enforcement agencies in the affected states.