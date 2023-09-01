A former Dothan High School math teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student four years ago pleaded guilty to her charges Wednesday, according to court records.

Julia Michelle Engles, 33, of Kinsey, pled guilty to one count of sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student and was sentenced to two years probation by Houston County Judge R. Todd Derrick.

According to Dothan Police, in 2019, an investigation into Engles was launched after the department received a report from Dothan City Schools that she was engaging in sexual acts with a student.

After two students were interviewed, Engles was taken into custody in May 2019, and indicted on Oct. 1.

Court documents show that Engles must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.