A former Dothan beauty queen faces charges in the Bahamas after authorities believe she and two other men plotted unsuccessfully to kill her husband, a former member of Auburn University’s football team.

According to the Bahamas Court News, Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28, of Guana Cay, Abaco, and the suspected hitman, Farron Newbold Jr., 28, were arrested late last week for conspiring to kill Lindsay’s estranged husband, Robert Shiver.

Bahamian Police said they uncovered the murder plot while investigating a break in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana. The news website said officers came across WhatsApp messages detailing the plan to kill Robert Shiver while searching the phone of a suspect in the break in.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported that the Shivers have a home in the Bahamas, and sources familiar with the investigation told the newspaper that Lindsay began an affair with Bethel, leading Robert to file for divorce. Dothan Eagle has not been able to independently verify the report’s accuracy.

All three suspects were not required to enter a plea when they first appeared in front of Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley in Nassau on Friday. Their next appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5.

According to Houston County Pageants Inc., Lindsay Shiver, whose maiden name is Shirley, was crowned Miss Houston County 2005, and placed runner-up in the National Peanut Festival pageant that same year.

Robert Shiver played long snapper for Auburn University’s football team from 2006-2008. He also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, according to CBS Sports.