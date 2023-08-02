A former Dothan pageant queen involved in an alleged plot to kill her estranged husband in the Bahamas, has been granted bond, according to Bahamas Court News.

On Wednesday, Lindsay Shirley Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, received a $100,000 cash bond after her husband, Robert Shiver, didn’t object to her release. This decision comes a day after prosecutors denied emergency bail for her and two co-conspirators.

The news agency is reporting that under the bond’s conditions, she is required to wear an ankle bracelet, stay in the Bahamas until Oct. 5, and sign in at the police station on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

According to the Bahamas Court News, Shiver, her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold, 29, both of the Bahamas, conspired to kill Robert Shiver.

The New York Post reported that Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bond and are required to wear tracking devices.

Bahamian police said they uncovered and foiled the plot while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana, according to CNN. Bahama Court News said officers came across WhatsApp messages detailing the July 16 plan to kill Robert Shiver while searching the phone of a suspect in the break-in.

The trio’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5. If convicted, they could face 30 to 60 years in a Bahamian prison.

Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005, according to Houston County Pageants Inc. She placed runner-up in the National Peanut Festival pageant that same year.

Robert Shiver played long snapper for Auburn University’s football team from 2006-2008. He also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, according to CBS Sports.