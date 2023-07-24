A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly strangled a victim at a Dothan apartment complex, according to police.

Deontavious Ty'Rus Summerset, 24, of Blakely, Georgia, was charged with one count of domestic violence-strangulation, and one count of attempting to elude. His bond was set at $36,000.

According to Dothan Police, on Saturday, July 22, at around 11:45 p.m., officers rushed to Oates Estate Apartments on Flynn Road after a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, the suspect, later identified as Summerset, fled law enforcement in a vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the suspect performed evasive maneuvers in order to evade capture.

Eventually, after a brief pursuit, officers took Summerset into custody.