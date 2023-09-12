A third suspect has been identified in the 2021 murder of a Dothan man, according to police.

Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell, 26, of Bainbridge, Georgia, is wanted by the Dothan Police Department on one count of capital murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Sincere Tyson, 20, of Dothan, nearly two years ago.

According to Dothan Police, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, officers responded to a murder at Abbey Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, Tyson was found fatally shot in his bed shortly after attending his niece's birthday party.

Investigators believe Harrell is responsible for the murder and his whereabouts are unknown.

Two other suspects have also been charged in Tyson's murder. Solomon Cooper and Zycheria Russ were arrested and charged with capital murder in the months following the killing. Both are currently awaiting trial, according to court records.

Anyone with information on Harrell's whereabouts is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.