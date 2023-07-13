A Headland man was shot in the face Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to assault two women with a knife, according to police.

On Wednesday, July 12, at around 12:30 p.m., Dothan Police officers responded to a firearm assault in the 600 block of North Oates Street in downtown Dothan.

Upon arrival, officers found Shawn Maxmillion McDaniel, 28, of Headland, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Although it was a critical injury, he was conscious and alert.

According to Dothan Police, McDaniel attempted to meet with the mother of his children, but she refused as the two have been estranged for some time.

Investigators said the mother and an acquaintance then realized McDaniel was following them, and while stopped in traffic, McDaniel exited his vehicle and approached their vehicle with a large knife.

The acquaintance, who was in possession of a legal firearm, warned McDaniel to back away, but when he swung his knife, the acquaintance fired the weapon, striking McDaniel in the face.

After the shooting, McDaniel drove his vehicle to a nearby business seeking help, and the mother and acquaintance went to a different business.

McDaniel was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was later taken to an out-of-town facility for specialized treatment. Police believe his injury is non-life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing, and any possible charges are pending.