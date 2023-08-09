OZARK-A Clio man is sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to the 2021 murder of Jenita Rose Maldonado.

Thirty-third Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford sentenced John Wayne Sutton, 48, to prison after he pleaded guilty in Dale County Court in Ozark Tuesday. He is the second person to plead guilty in connection with Maldonado’s death. Laura Lynn Lovequist, 29, plead guilty to murder and was sentenced by Crawford to 40 years in prison Feb. 22 of this year.

Maldonado’s body was found June 3, 2021, in a wooded area near Dale County Road 20, about 10 miles southeast of Ozark. She had apparently been there about a week before being found, said then-Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson at the time. Dental records and a distinctive tattoo on her hand provided positive identification of Maldonado. Her throat and wrists had been slit with a knife, according to the Dale County Grand Jury Indictment issued in September 2021.

The 29-year-old mother of six from Montgomery most recently had been living in the Jack community in Coffee County at the time of her death. “Based on the information available at the time, her death was ruled a suicide,” then-Dale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, now Dale County Sheriff, said at the time. “A short time later, we noticed some inconsistencies in some of the developing information and continued to work it as a death investigation.”

Sutton and Lovequist, who was a friend of Maldonado’s, were arrested in connection with her murder. Lovequist turned herself in to authorities at the jail, where she remained without bond until her guilty plea when she was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections. Sutton, who was incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on unrelated charges, was extradited back to Dale County Jail where he has remained without bond.