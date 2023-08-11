A Houston County Judge earlier this week ordered a Dothan pastor to stay away from a church after leaders fired him in July.

According to court documents, in February 2020, Darryl Roberts, former pastor of Greater Beulah Baptist Church in Dothan, allegedly attached signatures of church leadership without their consent to a church bylaws document he filed with the Houston County Probate Office and the Alabama Secretary of State.

In July of this year, members of the deacon ministry voted unanimously to fire Roberts. However, the lawsuit claims Roberts has refused to vacate his position and continues to access church property and financial accounts.

On Wednesday, Houston County Judge Maurice Steensland issued a temporary restraining order, barring Roberts from church facilities and cutting off his access to any of the church accounts.

However, in response to Steenland’s decision, members of the Greater Beulah Baptist Church want the restraining order lifted as soon as possible as they claim it was filed without the permission of the entire congregation.

“Greater Beulah Members, a lawsuit and restraining order has been filed against Pastor Darryl S. Roberts without the consent of the entire membership,” a post from the Greater Beulah Baptist Church Facebook page read. “Pastor Roberts as of today (Thursday) can no longer come on the church grounds.”

The statement called for members to go to the office of attorney Ben Irwin and sign an affidavit to have the restraining order removed.

Court records show Steensland has set a hearing regarding the temporary restraining order for Friday, Aug. 18.