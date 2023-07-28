Troy-A Troy man in Pike County Jail charged with murder will not receive a bond, Pike County District Judge Steven Curtis ruled Friday.

Larvey Woods, 78, has been in jail since his arrest by Troy Police Wednesday in connection with the death of Essie Meadows.

Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox said that investigation revealed that Woods and the victim had a prior dating relationship and in recent days, Woods had been arrested for multiple incidents of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Due to the nature of the crime, Tarbox said, his office sought to have Woods held without bond pursuant to Code of Alabama section 15-13-3, known as Aniah’s Law. Senior Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmar represented the state at the hearing before Curtis late Thursday afternoon.

"Judge Curtis took the matter under advisement and issued an order today granting the state’s request and denied Woods the right to release," Tarbox said. "Woods will be held in the Pike County Jail without bond."

Tarbox thanked the Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, and the Pike County Coroner’s Office for their work in responding to and investigating this matter.