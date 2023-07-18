Kenneth Glasgow, who was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on charges of drug conspiracy, tax evasion, and mail fraud, was sentenced to an additional 30 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges and disorderly conduct in a Houston County court.

According to court documents, Glasgow pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was also facing a felony assault charge after he was accused of injuring a Dothan police officer during an arrest three years ago. However, due to the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped it to disorderly conduct.

Dothan Police said on Jan. 18, 2020, at around 9 p.m., officers observed Glasgow in the 300 block of Blackshear Street and discovered he had an unspecified amount of crack in his pocket. As he was being placed under arrest, a struggle began, and Glasgow assaulted the officer.

Earlier in the month, Glasgow was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court to charges of drug conspiracy, tax evasion, and mail fraud.

Those charges came after he was accused of stealing more than $400,000 from two non-profit organizations he worked for and providing false information to Social Security to obtain disability and other related benefits under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Glasgow will report to jail on Thursday, Aug. 17. His sentences will run concurrently.