OZARK-A Midland City woman charged with sex crimes against a child under the age of 12 is sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to Dale County Circuit Judge Bill Filmore in Ozark court Tuesday.

Laura Edens, 29, has been in Dale County Jail on $200,000 bond since her Dec. 1, 2022 arrest on charges of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse involving a child less than 12 years old.

“This case started because somebody saw something and said something,” said Thirty third Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams Wednesday. “Law enforcement was called and they did a fantastic job, not only on this particular case but unfortunately, the other three people in the Wiregrass that are charged with abusing this child.

“This investigation covered multiple jurisdictions and those officers worked very hard,” Adams said, commending Caroline Jackson with the Dale county Sheriff’s Office, Steve Sanders with SBI and Heather Whelan-Holt with the FBI.

The Dale County Sheriff’s office received information from the Daleville Department of Public Safety about the sexual abuse of a child that occurred outside of the Daleville DPS’s jurisdiction, Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said at the time of Edens’ arrest last year. “With the assistance of the Wakulla County, Florida’s Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a search warrant was executed at the male subject’s residence in Crawfordville, Florida, where additional evidence was recovered.”

Bynum thanked the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police, FDLE, Daleville DPS, Dale/Geneva County DA’s Office and the FBI for their assistance in the arrests.

“Under current Alabama law involving a sex crime against a child under 12, Edens is not eligible for parole, and therefore will serve 28 full years in prison,” Adams said. “Alabama has some of the toughest penalties for those that used to abuse children.

“By entering this plea agreement, the victim in this case does not have to come to court, and we do take that into consideration when trying to negotiate a settlement,” Adams added. “However, there's really no real proper penalty for abusing a child.”

James Crum of Crawfordville, Florida, was arrested with Edens in December last year. He remains in Dale County Jail on $415,000 bond charged with traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex acts, two counts of rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age and possession of child pornography.

Dale County deputies arrested the pair in December 2022 following a multi-state investigation that allegedly revealed Crum traveled from his Florida home to Dale County and had relations with a girl under 12.