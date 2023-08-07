An Ozark man was arrested for robbery over the weekend after he allegedly attempted to leave a Dothan business without paying for merchandise, according to police.

Andrew Lamont White, 55, of Ozark, is charged with one count of third-degree robbery. His bond was set at $15,000.

According to Dothan Police, on Saturday, Aug. 5, officers rushed to the 2200 block of Ross Clark Circle after receiving reports of a man who hid merchandise in his clothing and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for it.

Upon arrival, officers learned that when the suspect, later identified as White, tried to flee, he grabbed employees and pushed them down.

A customer, who acted as a Good Samaritan, managed to subdue White outside of the store until law enforcement arrived and took him into custody.