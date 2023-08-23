SAMSON — A Samson man was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday after he kidnapped and beat a Florida woman, according to police.

Myniko Harrison, of Samson, is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, depriving someone of making contact with law enforcement, and kidnapping with the intent to inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim.

According to a release from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 19, the victim told authorities that the suspect, later identified as Harrison, arrived at her Bonifay home and hit her repeatedly before dragging her outside by her hair.

Once outside, the victim attempted to call 911, but Harrison took her phone and put her in the backseat before he began driving north on Highway 79.

Officials said when Harrison reached the intersection of Highway 79 and 160, the victim jumped from the vehicle and tried to flee. However, Harrison caught her and threatened to kill her if she ran or screamed again. Harrison then drove to his home in Samson, where he let the victim go.

After she reported the incident to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, Harrison was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Additional charges are expected from the Bonifay Police Department and the Samson Police Department.