A Houston County grand jury indicted the office assistant of a homebuilder charged with multiple counts of mortgage fraud, according to court records.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, Shelley Lynn Brown, of Dothan, was indicted on 29 counts of mortgage fraud and 33 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

In March, Brown and her boss Ryan Jay Kriser, of Dothan, were arrested following a year-long fraud investigation conducted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Houston County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brandon Barnes said an investigation was launched into Kriser Homes South in March 2022 after a homeowner presented a certificate of occupancy from Houston County to Dothan Utilites. However, the county doesn’t issue those certificates.

Throughout the investigation, several other documents including building permits, sewage inspections, and termite bond records were found to be fraudulent and forged.

No homeowners were affected by the alleged fraud, but three mortgage companies and a pest control company were impacted.

Court records show Brown’s trial is set to start on Monday, Nov. 13. Kriser’s trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 4.