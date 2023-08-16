Seven people were arrested late last week following an undercover sex sting operation involving multiple agencies.

"The operation was manufactured and designed to catch and arrest child sexual predators," Houston County Major Bill Rafferty said. "It was a two-day undercover event at two separate locations in Dothan, Alabama."

At the conclusion of the sting, the following individuals were taken into custody and charged with first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child by computer device and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act:

Jazzmund Deonte Cunningham, 26, of Slocomb, Pierre Andra Dyck, 41, of Dothan, Vidal Deshon Guice, 28, of Troy, Wilmer Jaziel Ponce-Gomez, 26, of Ozark, Jameson Isreal Lopez-Chanchavac, 21, of Thomasville, Georgia, Jakhari Lanard Isiah Martin, 28, of Dothan, and Brandon Dennard Mitchell, 38, of Arlington, Georgia, who is also a registered sex offender.

According to Houston County Investigator Chris Summerlin, the operation, dubbed "Back to School," took place Aug. 10-11, and involved posting an ad on a social media website posing as a 14-year-old female looking to perform unlawful sex acts for money.

However, instead of meeting a child, the alleged predators encountered undercover law enforcement officials. Summerlin said the suspects answered the ad with knowledge of the individual's age.

"The ads were answered, and they knew they were meeting a 14-year-old." Summerlin said. "They traveled to meet a 14-year-old to have sex for money and were arrested."

Summerlin said he's seen a recent rise locally in 14- to 15-year-olds being victims of solicitation or trying to solicit themselves.

"It's evident that this happens in the city limits of Dothan," Summerlin said. "During the operation, I'd say we had in excess of 100 people chatting with 14-year-old children. The numbers are up there, and these people prey on that age group. So that's why we did what we did."

Rafferty's advice to parents is to always watch what your children are doing online.

"I think one of the main things we want to get across out here is parents pay attention to what your kids are doing on social media," Rafferty said. "There are predators that will come after them. It's quite evident by these seven arrests, they thought they were meeting a 14-year-old and chose to do so."

Multiple agencies including the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Dothan Police Department, the Dale County Sheriff's Office, the Houston County District Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit, Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, the 17th Circuit Drug Task Force and Covenant Rescue Group took part in this joint investigation.