A Geneva County man was arrested over the weekend and charged with several sex crimes, according to police.

Robert Lee Whitsette Jr., 40, of Slocomb, is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and other sex crimes. He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

According to Dothan Police, on Friday, Aug. 4, an investigation into a report of sex crimes against a juvenile was launched. Officials said at the conclusion of it, Whitsette was taken into custody.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further information will be released.