Marshall said the evidence at trial showed that on August 28, 2020, the victim drove from Montgomery to Opp to see a woman with whom he shared two children. The victim was apparently upset because his former girlfriend had stopped texting him. When the victim arrived at the residence, he began arguing with his former girlfriend To de-escalate the situation, the victim put his gun into his car and locked it. At this point, Stoutamire began shooting at the victim who ran from the scene but not until he had been shot six times. Police later determined that Stoutamire had fired eight rounds at the victim and his automobile.