MONTGOMERY—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of William Rodeshia Stoutamire, 27, of Samson, for attempted murder, Attorney General Steve Marshall said Friday. Stoutamire was convicted in the Covington County Circuit Court on May 20, 2022.
Marshall said the evidence at trial showed that on August 28, 2020, the victim drove from Montgomery to Opp to see a woman with whom he shared two children. The victim was apparently upset because his former girlfriend had stopped texting him. When the victim arrived at the residence, he began arguing with his former girlfriend To de-escalate the situation, the victim put his gun into his car and locked it. At this point, Stoutamire began shooting at the victim who ran from the scene but not until he had been shot six times. Police later determined that Stoutamire had fired eight rounds at the victim and his automobile.
Covington County District Attorney Walt Merrell’s office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Stoutamire was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for his conviction. Stoutamire sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.
The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Stoutamire’s conviction. The court did so in a decision issued Friday, Aug. 11.
Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Jordan Shelton for her successful work on this case and thanks Merrell and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending the attempted murder conviction.