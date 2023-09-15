A suspect has been identified in a shooting that killed a Dothan man earlier this week, according to police.

Kameron Zamir Head, 22, of Dothan, is wanted on one count of capital murder for the Tuesday shooting death of Zion Brown, 22, of Dothan. He is also wanted on one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to Dothan Police, Brown was driving on Denton Road when at around 10:30 p.m. he was fatally wounded by one of several bullets fired into his vehicle. Brown's car then traveled off the roadway and through a vacant lot before coming to a stop on Murray Road.

On Thursday, investigators obtained the warrants for Head's arrest; however, his whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.