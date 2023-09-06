ENTERPRISE-The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Enterprise Airport threat call investigation Wednesday

Basil Frye, 52, of Enterprise, is in Coffee County Jail after being arrested by Enterprise Police Wednesday afternoon.

According to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund, at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, airport workers received a threatening voicemail message which caused alarm to city employees.

EPD officers evacuated the airport and conducted a sweep of the area with the assistance of the EPD explosive detection K9 Bobi, Haglund said.

A short time later, EPD Officers arrested and charged Frye with terrorist threats.

The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance, Haglund said.