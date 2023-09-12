A third suspect wanted in the 2021 murder of a Dothan man was captured in Georgia on Tuesday, according to police.

Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell, 26, of Bainbridge, Georgia, is charged with one count of capital murder in the shooting death of Sincere Tyson, 20, of Dothan, nearly two years ago.

According to Dothan Police, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, officers responded to a murder at Abbey Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, Tyson was found fatally shot in his bed shortly after attending his niece's birthday party.

Investigators believe Harrell is responsible for the murder. He was taken into custody thanks to a concerned citizen and is currently awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

Two other suspects have also been charged in Tyson's murder. Solomon Cooper and Zycheria Russ were arrested and charged with capital murder in the months following the killing. Both are currently awaiting trial, according to court records.