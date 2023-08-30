The trial for a Georgia man accused of shooting at Dothan police officers over two years ago has been delayed due to an incomplete court ordered mental evaluation.

Jeffery Michael Stewart, 44, of Jakin, Georgia, was arrested in June 2021 after he fired shots at several people in Dothan before shooting at officers and stealing a police cruiser.

According to Dothan Police, Stewart crashed his vehicle into multiple cars in a Motel 6 parking lot on the Ross Clark Circle. From there, he shot at several vehicles before arriving at a Volkswagen dealership.

Officials said while at the dealership, he confronted a woman and her daughter who were there to drop off a vehicle. Stewart fired a shot at the daughter and then attempted to steal the car.

When Dothan Police arrived on the scene, Stewart exchanged gunfire with an officer before being wounded. However, he entered a patrol vehicle and led law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase around Ross Clark Circle. The chase ended after Stewart crashed the vehicle in the 3200 block of Denton Road and was talked into surrendering by a trained negotiator.

Stewart faces four counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of robbery, and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied building, interfering with a public safety official, and breaking into a vehicle. Stewart has been in the Houston County Jail since his arrest.

In February 2022, a Houston County judge ordered Stewart to undergo a mental evaluation. According to court documents filed last week, Stewart’s trial, which was expected to start this week, was delayed since the evaluation isn’t finished.