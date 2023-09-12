Two Dothan teens were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly robbed a residence before exchanging gunfire with the victim, according to police.

Tyler Deondre Russell, 19, of Dothan, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $75,000.

A 17-year-old juvenile is charged as an adult with one count of first-degree robbery. His bond was set at $60,000.

On Sunday, Sep. 10, at around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Hartford Highway after receiving reports of a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers he and his family arrived home and were confronted by an unknown suspect armed with a handgun and demanding money.

According to Dothan Police, the victim started to run away from the suspect before he tripped and fell to the ground. As he was on the ground, the suspect stood over him and threatened him with a gun.

After giving the suspect his money, the victim retrieved his own weapon and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, but neither one was hit.

Officials said the suspects, later identified as Russell and the juvenile, then fled the scene in a silver car. While the vehicle was leaving, it struck a light pole, causing significant damage.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials located a vehicle matching the description given at an apartment complex on the south side of the city, and Russell and the juvenile were taken into custody.