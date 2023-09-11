ENTERPRISE-The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a situation in which a a person was found dead Monday afternoon in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart.

Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said that EPD detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and that the death does not appear to involve foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner, Haglund said.

No further information will be released at this time.