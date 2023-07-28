Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has honored Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall as the Crime Stopper of the Year for his work as the chief law enforcement officer in the state, prosecuting capital murderers, addressing fatal flaws in the criminal justice system, and providing support to our men and women in blue.

The luncheon highlighted the attorney general’s role as the lead prosecutor in State v. McCraney where he successfully obtained a guilty verdict in the 1999 Dale County cold case murders of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

“Justice is the value we place on the life that was wronged and it is the bravery and resiliency displayed by so many victims that continues to enrich and inspire the pursuit for justice," Marshall said. "Thank you, Crime Stoppers, for the recognition and for highlighting my career prosecuting violent criminals as well as the work that my office does to protect the most vulnerable in our state.

“J.B. and Tracie were two young girls who were taken away from us far too early, and bringing their killer to justice reminded me why I became a prosecutor over two decades ago,” he added.