CRITICAL CONDITION: Coronavirus pandemic creates challenges in recruiting nurses

The COVID-19 pandemic simply exacerbated the challenge.

Melissa Owens, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at Southeast Health, said the pandemic created a lot more need for critical care nurses and a more competitive environment between hospitals when it comes to recruiting nurses. Critical care nurses are highly-specialized and care for the sickest patients.

The nurse-to-patient ratio is lower for COVID-19 patients which creates the need for more nurses to care for the same number of patients, Owens said. COVID patients require more direct care and more precautions have to be taken by staff to provide care.

“These patients are really sick and they require a lot of isolation,” Owens said.

Owens said hospitals have dealt with nursing shortages for years and for many different reasons. For example, there are more employment opportunities in the field of nursing today. Plus, outpatient care jobs are more attractive than a hospital inpatient setting that may involve nights and holiday shifts.