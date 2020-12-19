CRITICAL CONDITION: Coronavirus pandemic creates challenges in recruiting nurses

Amanda Norred has worked since 2016 to become a registered nurse.
The 38-year-old has five children – two were born while she attended nursing school. Her husband, Jay, worked two jobs to support her efforts. On Tuesday, along with other nursing students at Wallace Community College, Norred received her associate’s degree in nursing during a pinning and candlelight ceremony at the Dothan Civic Center.
“It’s kind of scary, but I feel like this is my calling,” Norred said. “I feel like this is what I’m meant to do.”
For Norred and her fellow nursing graduates, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t deterred them from their chosen profession. If anything, it’s reinforced their choice.
“That’s just what comes with the job,” said Cassi Sewell, 30, of New Brockton, who graduated from Wallace’s practical nursing program. “You’re caring for sick people – even in a pandemic, you’re there to help people.”
Nursing shortages are nothing new in healthcare. Hospitals, including Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital in Dothan, have long used recruitment incentives such as sign-on bonuses, shift incentives, scholarships for advanced degrees and tuition reimbursements. And smaller hospitals have always had a hard time competing with the incentive packages offered by much larger hospitals.
The COVID-19 pandemic simply exacerbated the challenge.
Melissa Owens, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at Southeast Health, said the pandemic created a lot more need for critical care nurses and a more competitive environment between hospitals when it comes to recruiting nurses. Critical care nurses are highly-specialized and care for the sickest patients.
The nurse-to-patient ratio is lower for COVID-19 patients which creates the need for more nurses to care for the same number of patients, Owens said. COVID patients require more direct care and more precautions have to be taken by staff to provide care.
“These patients are really sick and they require a lot of isolation,” Owens said.
Owens said hospitals have dealt with nursing shortages for years and for many different reasons. For example, there are more employment opportunities in the field of nursing today. Plus, outpatient care jobs are more attractive than a hospital inpatient setting that may involve nights and holiday shifts.
This is also the first year Alabama nurses have been able to get a multi-state license, which means nurses once only licensed to work in Alabama can now become licensed to work in Alabama and 28 other states under one license. That’s a lot of flexibility, Owens said, and it could add to the difficulty smaller markets have competing with higher wages in other states, especially those areas hit hard by COVID-19 that are aggressively recruiting nurses.
Owens said Southeast Health like other hospitals rely on contract nurses – called travel nurses – to help fill staffing voids. These nurses work for outside agencies that will place them with hospitals based on their experience. Many travel across the country to work in different hospitals. The pandemic, however, has forced hospitals to be more dependent on contract nurses, which can be expensive.
Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said hospitals are setting records for hospitalizations as the state is in the midst of the “post-Thanksgiving explosion.” Williamson said some hospitals are even facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 infections among their staff.
“We’ve got hospitals with 50 to more than 100 of their own employees out with COVID,” Williamson said. “COVID is not being acquired in the hospitals; it’s being acquired in the community.”
As of Friday, there were 2,447 patients hospitalized in Alabama with COVID-19 among 108 hospitals that reported patients with the illness.
Hospitals associated with nursing schools have asked instructors to take on clinical duties. Nursing students have been mobilized to fill gaps in some areas so more experienced nurses can be shifted to critical care units. Hospitals, including Southeast Health, have reduced elective surgeries.
The practical nursing and associate’s degree nursing programs at Wallace Community College have seen more demand from hospitals looking to fill positions.
Dr. Jackie Spivey, director of the Wallace associate degree nursing program, and Dr. Gwyn Galloway, the college’s practical nursing director, said the pandemic has created challenges around scheduling required clinical hours for students in hospitals or nursing homes, where access has been restricted. But, they said, students have been able to get their hours both in-person and virtually.
“We’ve done way more face-to-face than we did the virtual,” Spivey said.
Nursing students said the pandemic has shown them how quickly things can change in healthcare. But, they said they’re open to the challenge.
Sharmesial Deloney, 35, graduated from the practical nursing program at Wallace. She currently works as a medical assistant at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. She has actually worked with some COVID-19 patients.
“It made me realize how much more I have a passion to take care of others,” Deloney said.
Josef Dillian Smith, a practical nursing graduate, already works for Flowers Hospital. The 26-year-old hopes to stay there and work on his associate’s degree in nursing to become a registered nurse. The pandemic, he said, has made him want to do more in healthcare.
“I can give myself to my community a little bit better than what I’ve been doing,” he said.
Taylor Perkins, 28, has been working at Westside Terrace in Dothan and graduated from Wallace’s associate’s degree program. Wallace instructors, she said, have prepared students for what to expect in any healthcare setting.
“For me, personally, I have a lot of respect for the nurses out there putting themselves at risk, and not only themselves but their families, to take care of patients that have COVID,” Perkins said. “I knew what I was getting myself into whenever I decided to go through this program.”
